Hajj 2024: Be Good Ambassadors, Aiyedatiwa to Intending Pilgrims

Ondo Deputy Gov Olayide Adelami

By John Paul Akinduro

Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has charged Muslim faithful embarking on holy pilgrimage from the state to conduct themselves respectably.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, gave the advice in Akure on Thursday at a farewell ceremony for the 2024 intending Muslim pilgrims to Hajj.

He urged the intending pilgrims to comport themselves in a godly manner and be good ambassadors of Ondo State, adding that there is a need to use the opportunity to pray for the state and its leadership.

Earlier, chairman of Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, Adam Chandy, disclosed that 502 faithful will be airlifted for the 2024 Hajj tomorrow, Friday.

Chandy commended the state governor for his support over time, praying for success of his administration and peaceful coexistence in the state.

In his remarks, chairman League of Imam and Alfas Alhaji Ahmad Aladesawe counselled the intending pilgrims to see the trip as an avenue to learn more about Islam.