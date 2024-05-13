Gunmen kill POS operator in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two gunmen on motorcycle on Sunday evening, at about 6pm reportedly shot dead, one Mutiu Salako, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator around Oke Lantoro in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

A viral WhatsApp message alerting members of the public to the incident claimed that the attack was cult-related.

It says “one man down as suspected cultist shot a lotto shop owner dead in Oke-Lantoro area of Abeokuta city.

“The police has deposited the corpse at state hospital morgue, sokenu road”.

The spokesperson of Ogun State police command, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the sad development on Monday, however, said that it was a case of attempted robbery.

Odutola said, the police during the raid of the area where the crime was committed have equally arrested three suspects.

She said, “according to the report with me, it was the police operatives from Kemta Division that attended to the attack.

“Two gunmen on motorcycle shot one Mutiu Salako, a PoS operator who later died in the hospital. It was not a case of cult killing as being speculated. Three suspects have been arrested after the police raid of the area”.