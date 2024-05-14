Gunmen kidnap 8 Edo cocoa farmers, 3 students

There’s palpable fear in Cocoa farmers’ settlements as armed bandits have reportedly struck the Marindoti Cocoa farmer’s community in the Ovia South-West area of Edo State, kidnapping eight farmers, and three Senior Secondary School students of Millicent Secondary School, who were on their way to write the ongoing Senior Secondary School Examination, on Monday, May 13, 2024.

This was made known by a community source, who spoke to our correspondent craving anonymity for fear of being attacked by the hoodlums who are said to be on their regular rampage in the area.

The kidnap of the farmers is coming at the heels of the killing of three workers of Okomu Oil PLC owners of a vast palm plantation in the neighbourhood on the fringes of which Marindoti Cocoa farmers live and eke out their living.

As of the time of filing this report, the hostage-takers are yet to establish correspondence with the families of their victims , nor have the community authorities been reached while the fate of the hostages remain unknown.

However, the armed men, who were said to have ambushed their targets at Agbado River were reportedly led by two known notorious armed bandits (names withheld) and one other simply identified as Jogbor. The duo are said to be on the watch list of the 4 Brigade Nigerian Army Headquarters in Benin City.

The source further hinted that the duo (names withheld), who were fingered among the killers of the 17 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government, Delta State and were said to have taken refuge in Gbelebu village, narrowly escaped the wrath of the men of 4 Brigade a week before the killing in Okuama.

In the course of the military’s General Area Assessment, GAS, in Gbelebu and ensued gun duel, the armed bandit (names withheld) was said to have escaped with bullet wounds while Jogbor was said to have taken refuge in the bush. Suspicions are rife that the gang is neck-deep in the killing of the three farm workers in Okomu Farm Settlement.

Another source, a farmer, who also craved anonymity said that cocoa farmers drawn from Osun, Ondo and Oyo states have inhabited the area farming in cash crops under threats by youths of a recalcitrant tribe in the area.

Vanguard sources stated that “the threats to the lives of residents in the area are morbid, nerves are frailed and apprehensions are at an all-time high. The bandits invade Yoruba communities regularly to forcefully take our wives hostage and force husbands of the victims and their communities to pay ransom in millions refusal to pay is an instant verdict of death.

“A time was when a Yoruba father called Alausa was brutally killed in the glaring eyes of residents by the gang over suspicion that the man was obstructing their criminal operations in the area. The (names withheld) gang, on several occasions, had seized loaded trucks of cocoa produce, ferried the same on speed boats through Akotogbo River, and sold it out while the owners were threatened with guns.

“There’s a preponderance of small, medium arms and ammunition in this corridor, which is why security agencies apart from men of the Nigerian Army are scared to come effect arrest here. The military has made efforts, but it has to be sustained by a way of establishing two or three military checkpoints in Marindoti for farmers to sleep with their two eyes closed.

Marindoti Community boasts of over 300, 000 tones of cocoa annually,” our sources stated.

The latest invasion of the community by kidnappers is said to be one in a series of kidnap incidences as the same gang stormed Agbado community in February this year and successfully kidnapped three women forcing the entire Marindoti Community made up of 9 villages to millions to the kidnappers.