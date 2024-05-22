Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed the abduction of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Oliver Buba by suspected kidnappers.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the incidence to newsmen in Yola on Wednesday.

He said the command had dispatched a rescue team to the forest for his rescue and release.

According to a statement signed by the Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Most Rev. Stephen Mamza, the victim was abducted on Tuesday in his residence in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

Mamza said the diocese had already committed the priest to the powerful intercession of God for his immediate release from his abductors.

He further solicited prayers from the Christian faithful and the general public for divine intervention.