Group to hold 24hrs uninterrupted worship in South East

By Ezra Ukanwa

A multiple award-winning music band, Mr. M & Revelation, is set to host the second edition of “24 Hours No Limit Worship,” in the Southeastern region of Nigeria.

This move, according to him in a statement at the weekend, is a non-stop worship event that brings together people from all walks of life to worship God and pray for the nation.

This year’s event, scheduled to take place in the South Eastern part of Nigeria, promises to be even bigger and better than the maiden edition held in 2023, which featured renowned gospel artists like Chioma Jesus, Joe Praize, Dr. Ugonma, Able Cee, and many others.

The 2024 edition boasts an impressive lineup of over 30 gospel music ministers, including Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Prospa Ochimana, Preye Odede, Ebuka Songs, Sunmisola Agbebi, IBK, Favour Kosi, and many others.

Mr. Miracle said: “The aim of the event is to create a platform for people to come together and worship God, seeking His intervention and guidance as the country navigates its current economic challenges.

“We are at a time where we need to stand in the gap and pray for our nation,” Mr. Miracle emphasized. “This event is free to all, and we invite everyone to join us in this historic worship experience.”