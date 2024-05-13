Group pledges to end open defecation in FCT by 2025

File: Open-Defecation

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a bid to improve sanitation and public health, the Public Convenience Maintenance Association (PCMA) has vowed to eradicate open defecation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by 2025.

The PCMA also denied allegations that public toilets in the FCT are being used as shelters by hoodlums.

It commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other stakeholders for their efforts in securing the lives of FCT residents and keeping Abuja clean.

Secretary of the FCT Public Convenience Maintenance Association (PCMA), Usman Umar, in a statement on Sunday, said: “We maintain our commitment to providing clean and functional public toilets in order to eradicate open defecation by year 2025, in line with the Presidential Executive Order 009.

“Our inspections haven’t revealed any evidence supporting the reported concerns. We want to emphatically state that our inspections haven’t revealed any evidence supporting the claim that public toilets in the FCT are being used as shelters by hoodlums

“We appreciate the government’s initiative (Presidential Executive Order 009) to build public toilets and eradicate open defecation. We encourage citizens with real information about misuse of public toilets to contact us.

“We are committed to collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and proper use of public facilities in Abuja. We are also committed to providing clean and functional public toilets in order to eradicate open defecation by year 2025.

“We use this opportunity to express our satisfaction on the leadership style of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his counterpart Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, Executive Director of FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, (RUWASSA), AEPB, FCT Commissioner of Police, Director of DSS and others security agencies for their hard work to secure the lives of FCT residents and keep Abuja clean.”