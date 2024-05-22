Group holds townhall meeting with stakeholders on electoral reforms

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa, PAACA, recently organized a citizen’s town hall meeting in Lagos, Nigeria to discuss electoral reforms.

The event brought together traditional rulers, civil societies, religious leaders, and the media to increase public awareness and understanding of electoral reforms.

The meeting was attended by the Lagos Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the state Director of the National Orientation Agency, and others.

During the event, the Executive Director, PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, emphasized the importance of inclusive dialogue among citizens from diverse backgrounds regarding electoral reform and constitutional amendment. He highlighted the need for public understanding of the legal framework governing elections in Nigeria and the significance of engaging with electoral laws to bring about meaningful electoral amendments.

His words: “The event is our efforts to popularize the legal regime in which elections are conducted in Nigeria which is the electoral law. We will continue to emphasise that election is a law-guided activity. Many people who engage in elections, do it thinking that it is an all-comers affair but it is truly not, because every activity from voter registration down to results management and collation is guided by rules and regulations, and understanding those rules is important.

“We observed that a lot of people are not conversant with the law. This made us approach our partner MacArthur Foundation to secure the popularization of the Electoral Act and to also see how can engage with the issues. And on how we can use the knowledge to effect the current electoral amendment that is going on in the National Assembly. Lastly to provide a policy for INEC because this is a grassroots engagement, yesterday we had training with media and today we are having this town hall meeting.”

Nwagwu also stressed the responsibility of organizations and individuals in popularizing the electoral law, stating that it is essential for citizens to be familiar with the law just as they are with religious texts. He emphasized that the electoral process is guided by the law and is superior to individual economic well-being.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Lagos, Gbadegesin Adebare Taiwo, reiterated the commission’s commitment to enlightening citizens about their civic responsibility to participate in elections. He emphasized INEC’s transparency in electoral processes and its continuous engagement in voter awareness even after elections.

“INEC is a child of law and we have to enlighten the citizens in performing their civic responsibility which is engaging in elections to vote for leaders of their choice. We have been doing that and that is why we are here today to talk about the electoral laws.

A Traditional leader, and the secretary of the Traditional Council of Baales, High Chief Joseph Famakewa, highlighted the significance of traditional leaders in maintaining peace during elections. He emphasized their role as peacemakers and their responsibility to ensure credible and peaceful election processes in their communities.

“This meeting is highly significant to traditional leaders as they are a very important stakeholder in during electoral process, traditional rulers are very close to the grassroots and the people, and they play an important role in keeping peace in the nation, before, during and after elections.

“So our role is very essential as peacemakers, we are fathers to all and we make sure there is no violence in our communities, especially during the election process. We ensure that there are credible results, acceptable to all and devoid of violence or intimidation,” he said.