Group calls on Keyamo to assume State leadership of APC over division amongst leaders

Keyamo

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

TO forestall imminent crisis and to strengthen the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, the Delta Youths in Politics have called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Chief Festus Keyamo SAN to assume leadership of the party.

The group led by Hon. Samuel Obadasere as coordinator and Elder Desmond Ikem as Publicity Secretary made the call yesterday in a statement said the call has become imminent.

They said Keyamo as the party leader in Delta State would significantly enhance internal coordination and strengthen the party’s influence in the state.

The decision of the group to propose the Honourable Minister for the position was that he is the highest appointed government official and only member of the Federal Executive Council from the state.

“In the state, since the last general election, the party has been loosing its members to other political parties due to one reason or the other. The Honourable Minister as a highly respected figure within the party with a broader political landscape, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to the party’s core ideology, would be able to put a stop at this

“Having the Honourable Minister as the party leader in Delta state underscores the party’s commitment to consolidated political power and strategic planning at the state level.

“By consolidating leadership within the state, the party aims to intensify its efforts in promoting its ideology, implementing programs, and mobilizing grassroots support ahead of upcoming local, state and federal elections.

“This is a press release or a public statement from the , a political pressure group, calling on Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, to assume the leadership position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.” The statement said.

#