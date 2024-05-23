Greener future: Firms partner to drive innovation in electric vehicle

By Juliet Umeh

To achieve sustainable transportation solution across Africa, a technology platform, Max, and electric mobility company, Spiro, have entered into a partnership to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

According to the partners, combining Max’s expertise in vehicle subscription services with Spiro’s cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, aims to make electric transportation more accessible, convenient and sustainable for consumers.

CEO and co-founder of Max, Adetayo Bamiduro, said: “Max is committed to offering our customers innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.

”We are excited to partner with Spiro to integrate their advanced electric vehicle technology into our subscription platform, thereby providing our customers with access to a wide range of electric vehicles and helping to drive the transition to a greener future.”

Also, co-founder of Max, Chinedu Azodoh, stated that the collaboration was in line with the bid to make mobility more accessible to Nigerians, especially with the move towards more sustainable transportation.

Speaking about the collaboration, CEO of Spiro, Kaushik Burman, stated that in the near future, more charging stations would be made available to ensure seamless mobility for users of MAX’s electric vehicles.

Burman said: “By combining Max’s drive towards simplifying ownership of transportation assets and Spiro’s advanced electric vehicle technology, we aim to make electric transportation more accessible and convenient for transporters, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future.”

He also noted that this underscores both companies’ commitment to driving innovation in the electric mobility sector.