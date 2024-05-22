Gov Oyebanji’s trip to US ‘ll benefit Ekiti people – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Lere Olayinka, has declared that what well-meaning people of the State are interested in are visible benefits of the trip made to the United States of America, by the Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, saying he will not bring himself to the ridiculous level of raising issues over a governor’s trip abroad.

Olayinka said he was not interested in any “beer parlour gossip” by a notorious online platform noted for the blackmail of public office holders as to when the governor will return and how much was spent.

Responding to questions by journalists, in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Olayinka, said Ekiti and its people will no longer be available to be lied to by people who have consistently created the image of crisis for the State, thereby stagnating its development.

He said; “As a member of opposition party, I cannot bring myself to that childish level of criticising a governor for traveling abroad for one or two weeks. PDP governors also travel abroad and they are not probably spending their personal money on trips that are official.

“This is particularly because this online medium that published the story being referred to has the unenviable record of lying against all the governors that ruled Ekiti State. From Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Ayo Fayose, Segun Oni, Kayode Fayemi, all Ekiti Governors have been painted black by this platform.

“Therefore, as for me, the question I will be asking as per the Governor’s first ‘official trip’ abroad is about what he has brought to the State, now that he has returned.

“For instance, I will love to hear from the Governor how much in terms of investments the trip is bringing to the State, and will love to follow up by seeing that whatever he says comes to reality.

“I am not interested in all these beer parlour talks of the Governor spending more time than necessary or that $500,000 was spent on a trip that is yet to be concluded.”