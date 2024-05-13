Gov Mbah awards scholarship to 17-year-old aspiring pilot, pays N23m initial fees

Gov Mbah

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday received in his office Master Israel Echezona, a 17-year-old indigene who emerged as the overall best candidate in the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, entrance examination and also awarded him a full scholarship to train as a pilot.

While congratulating Master Echezona, Mbah said the gesture was in line with his administration’s drive to equip the children and youths of the state with the requisite education and skills to excel in life, urging him to continue on the path of excellence to justify the investment and confidence vested in him by the state.

Receiving the beneficiary, his mother, Mrs. Ukamaka Echezona, and two others at the Government House, Mbah said the state would not only offset the N23.2m initial fee but also take charge of all remaining financial obligations until the recipient completed the programme.

“I congratulate you on your admission. You have made us proud and this is exactly what we want for the youths of our state. We will give you full support going forward. So, the ball is now in your court. Go and make us proud,” Mbah stated.

Reacting, Master Echezona pledged to make Enugu State proud, saying the governor had shown that there was hope for Nigeria. He urged the youths not to lose hope, but work hard to be the best in whatever they do.

“Look up to God, pray and work hard. Nigeria is our country. Meet your government. The other governors, who are like Governor Peter Mbah, might help you in sponsorship of your education,” he stated.

On her part, the mother of the beneficiary, Mrs. Echezona, while thanking Governor Mbah said she had lost hope, given the money involved, adding that she was also surprised at the speed the governor attended to their plea for help, as suggested by the former councilor for Mgbagbu-Owa Ward I, Hon. Stephen Okafor.

“I am filled with joy. When the admission came out, I saw the money, and I said I could not continue because it is not what I can attain. But I was encouraged that this is a rare admission; that the government could be interested in it. We wrote to our councillor, who took it up. Within one week, we are here and have met and talked with the governor.

“I did not know that a government can be this kind and the governor has already proven that even ordinary people can come close to a governor. I am overwhelmed, having a handshake with the governor and he told us he is taking full responsibility for this child as his own.

“Meanwhile, we are based in the North, but I have heard good things about him in the very short time he is in office. We came into Enugu State and I can testify that he is working well. I can confess the good things I heard about him. He is working and he is doing well. My prayer for him is that God will give him a long life to be able to reap the fruits of his labour,” she said.