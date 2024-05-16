Gov Lawal commends troops over renewed onslaught against bandits in Zamfara

*Sympathises with affected communities

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has commended the Joint Task Force for the renewed onslaught against bandits in the area.

The military had deployed more troops to the state last weekend in its efforts to thwart operations of bandits in volatile areas of the area.

A statement on Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the ongoing military onslaught as a necessary measure to counter the criminality of bandits in Zamfara.

The statement expressed the government’s heartfelt sympathy with communities affected by recent terrorists’ attacks in parts of the state while also assuring continued support by the government to the troops at the frontline.

The statement said, “The ongoing military operation in the volatile areas of Zamfara is highly commendable, especially considering the successes recorded since the start of the onslaught last weekend.

“The operation has resulted in significant successes in Bungudu, Tsafe, Maru and Zurmi Local Government Areas, leading to the elimination of a bandit kingpin, Abu Dan Dunkwuifa, famous for terrorizing villages in Bungudu and Maru.

“In Magama Mai Rake of Dansadau in Maru Local Government Area, the troops have successfully neutralized scores of bandits.

“The renewed military onslaught in Nasarawan Burkullu in Bukkuyum local Government Area resulted in the rescue of many kidnapped victims in Kamaru, Tungar Rogon and Matsare villages, as well as the recovery of many rustled cows.

“The rumor that over 500 people were kidnapped is false and peddled by individuals who do not want peace to return to Zamfara State.

“Most of the identified volatile areas in Zamfara are undergoing extensive military operations, yielding positive results.

“The Governor further expresses sympathy for the communities that were recently attacked by bandits in the state.

“The Zamfara State government wishes to express sympathy with communities recently attacked by bandits. We are fully committed to ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of the people.

“Our government will continue to support the troops fighting insecurity and extend all necessary emergency support to the victims of banditry in the state.”