Gov Inuwa swears-in new commissioner, 22 special advisers in Gombe

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has sworn in a new commissioner and 22 Special Advisers.

Speaking at the swearing in of the new appointees on thursday at the Banquet hall , Gombe, the governor said the appointment is a call to service, in order to help navigate the affairs of the state through turbulent waters, and not an invitation to political luxury and profligacy.

The governor said those individuals, who had taken their oath of office have been carefully selected based on their unwavering loyalty, proven commitment, and relentless hard work while many of them have served with distinction in various roles during his first term in office, and have now been given a new mandate to serve the state in another capacity.

According to him, “since 2019, his administration is built on the strong foundation of hard-work, resilience and unflinching commitment to the wellbeing of the people, adding that over the past 5 years, they have put in place various people-oriented policies and programs in order to address the needs of the people and propel the state towards greater heights.”

“Our achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, rural development, among many others have attracted domestic and international commendation, turning Gombe into a model worthy of emulation by other states.

“We also implemented public service reforms in order to enhance efficiency, transparency, and service delivery. As senior public officials, I trust that you will lead by example, fostering a culture of integrity and excellence in all your endeavours,” he said.

He noted that, ” as you step into your new roles, I urge you to key into these reforms, and embrace these policies wholeheartedly so as to ensure their successful implementation. I urge you to strive to live above board, and be just and fair to all our people irrespective of religious, ethnic or political differences”.

The names and portfolios of the newly sowrn-in commissioner and special advisers are as follows:

Commissioner: Shehu Umar Yerima Abdullahi (Special Duties and Regional Integration)

Special Advisers:

1 Abubakar Usman Barambu -Akko Political Coordination – Gombe Central

2 Shuaibu Iliya Kashere Akko (Civic Engagement)

3 Habu Ali Kalshingi – Akko LGA Community Relations – Gombe Central

4 Audu Dan Reme -Balanga LGA (Special Duties) – Gombe South

5 Muazu Garba -Balanga LGA (Ecology and Environment )

6 J.B. Kwallams -Billiri LGA (Political Coordination )– Gombe South

7 Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa – Dukku LGA (Local Government Affairs)

8 Damina Sardauna – Dukku LGA (Chieftaincy Affairs)

9 Ibrahim Cheldu – Funakaye LGA (Community Relations) – Gombe North

10 Mohammed T. Chiroma Funakaye LGA (Inter-Governmental Relations)

11 Chidebelu Cornelius Ewezie – Gombe LGA (Inter-Community Relations)

12 Faruk Aliyu – Kaltungo LGA (Community Relations )– Gombe South

13 Ibrahim Buba – Kwami LGA (Political Coordination) – Gombe North

14 Usman Jahun – Nafada LGA (Rural Development)

15 Hon. Mamman Alkali- Shongom LGA ( Legislative Matters)

16 Shuaibu Umar Galadima- Yamaltu Deba LGA ( Ethical Orientation)

17 Garba Usman Dankafanchan- Yamaltu Deba LGA (Inter-Party Relations)

18 Haruna Mohd Samanja- Yamaltu Deba LGA (Youth Engagement)

19 AIG (Rtd) Zubairu Muazu (Security Matters)

20 Finney David- Balanga LGA (Women Affairs/Nigeria for Women Project)

21 Dr. Ishiyaku Babayo (Donor and Development Partners Coordination)

22 Sayyada Amina Dahiru Bauchi (Almajiri & Tsangaya Education)