Gov Eno committed to completing inherited projects – Aide

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso has said his principal has remained committed to completing projects inherited from his predecessor since he came on board.

Ndueso made the assertion on Wednesday assertion while fielding questions from newsmen on the the number of inherited projects that the current administration has so far completed including the Nto-Ideh -Ikot Amba Bridge and road project, that would be commissioned on Thursday May 16.

He recalled that the traditional rulers of Obot Akara had assured that they would support support Umo Eno’s election in appreciation of ex-governor Udom Emmanuel’s intervention in roads in the area, believing that his successor would continue from where he stopped.

His words, “Before the immediate past governor left office in May 2023 that project had reached up to about sixty per cent execution.So tomorrow (Thursday ) governor Umo Eno would be in Obot Akara Local government to commission that Bridge.

“And Pastor Umo Eno during his campaigns had promised that he would complete all those projects that his predecessor didn’t finish before leaving office for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people.

“So it is a thing of joy for us that that bridge in Obot Akara Local government is one of the inherited projects he has completed within his one year in office.

And don’t forget that Rural development is the second leg of governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda.

” And this is not the first road project that this governor has set out to execute in Obot Akara Local government area. We also have the Usaka road project with two bridges.

The governor’s Aide noted that the 24 kilometers Uyo- airport Expansion road was among other major road projects that governor Eno inherited which has also be completed.

According to him the road which was designed to ensure there would be no much traffic on the road leading to the Airport would be commissioned in May 25, 2024.

Speaking at the Nto-Ideh -Ikot Amba Bridge and road project, the Managing Director of Seyang Nigeria Ltd, Mr Itoro Inyang disclosed that the Bridge portion is 60meters span reinforced concrete bridge piled to a depth of 23meters.