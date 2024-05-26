Gov Eno allots 150 units of two-bedroom apartment to civil servants

Gov Umo Eno

…Commissions 236 units at Grace Estate, others

By Egufe Yafugborhi &Chioma Onuegbu

AS part of activities marking his first one year in office, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has allotted 150 out of 236 units of two-bedroom apartment at the Grace Estate to the civil servants in the state.

Eno who announced this weekend while commissioning the 236 two-bedroom Deluxe housing estates located in Ibiono Ibom and Ikono local government areas, explained that the beneficiaries would emerge through a raffle draw to ensure transparency and fairness.

He also explained that the gesture was in line with his administration’s resolve to improve the living standard of Akwa Ibom workers by providing affordable shelter for them through Low and medium housing scheme.

These were contained in a statement by government house press corps, whicj was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo.

His words, “Today, we are commissioning 236 units of two bedroom delux apartments. 150 of these units will be given to Civil Servants from grade levels 01 to 08. The Head of Civil Service must ensure that only people from levels 01 to 08 express intention and cannot do that expression more than once.

“This will be done through a raffle draw because we don’t want anything to be put under the table. For expression of interest you will pay N50, 000 (fifty thousand naira). When you pay, you will collect a form. We are going to set a day within the next one month, we will all gather at the amphitheatre.

” Everybody who had bought the form will have a form number. We will put those numbers openly and we will conduct a draw. We want to throw it open to everybody. I will have no slot here, nobody will have slot here. When you win a house, you win a house and that is the end of the matter,”

According to the statement Governor Eno who also commissioned a 36 units of two bedroom bungalows for indigent families across the state, under the ARISE Compassionate Homes programme, approved the construction of additional 164 housing units to accommodate more indigent families.

Commissioning the 36 homes, through the one in Ibiono Ibom LGA, Governor Eno stressed, “if there’s one person in your village living in a thatched house that the roof is leaking, we want to be God answer to their prayers. That is what the ARISE Compassionate Home signifies.

” I have just approved the construction of another 164 compassionate homes so that we can meet the first 200 houses. I believe that before the end of our first term, by the grace of God and your support, I promise that we will build 400 so that in every ward in this State, there will be an ARISE Compassionate Home,”

Stakeholders of Ibiono Ibom and Ikono Local Government Areas including Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, in their separate remarks appreciated the Governor for his development strides, and pledged their continuous support to his administration and the actualisation of his ARISE Agenda.