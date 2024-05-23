Gov Alia initiates welfare package for Benue teachers to own houses

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government is to commence a better welfare package for teachers in the state to enable them to own their personal houses.

The initiative would avail the teachers of a loan scheme at a very insignificant interest rate to motivate them for better performance.

The Director General of the Benue State Education Quality Assurance Agency, BEQA, Dr. Terna Francis, who made this known Thursday in Makurdi said Governor Hyacinth Alia was paying special attention to the education of the Benue child and was willing to go the extra mile to achieve it.

He said it was for that reason that the state government allocated 15 percent of the 2024 budget to the education sector.

He noted that “for the first time in Benue, the Governor of the state voted 15 percent of the budget for education. Even the Federal Government did not achieve that; but Benue did it. And he has also promised that we are going to surpass the benchmark of UNESCO which is 26 percent. We are going to surpass it in the coming years. That is to tell you that the Governor is deliberate about it.”

Dr. Francis pointed out that the era of people looking down on teachers was over with the transformative policies being introduced in the sector by the government.

He recalled that “In the past, teachers were treated as nobodies. They were considered as anything but going forward, Governor Hyacinth Alia has promised that he is going to make sure that before retirement, every teacher is going to own a house of his or her own.

The Director General informed that the Governor had already directed his office and that of the Managing Director of the Benue Investment Property Company, BIPC, as well as the Ministry of Education to put together a scheme for the state government that would enable teachers access loans and pay over a period of five years at a very low interest rate.

He said “gone are the days when you think that because my father is a primary school teacher, I cannot go to school or a private university. We are going to send our children to the best of universities in the world and we are already softening the ground, we are preparing the modalities and very soon the Governor will unveil it.”

He said Governor Alia was aware that the state was in need of teachers to boost teaching and learning across the state and had already “commenced needs assessment on the teachers to be recruited to know how many we will recruit and in which areas of specialisation or subjects to be taught. That is very important in order to ensure that the required hands and professionals are recruited to impact knowledge to learners.”