Gov Abiodun commended for call to create state’s division of Court of Appeal

….says it ‘ll aid quick dispensation of justice

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Vice Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association and Chairman, Human Rights’ Committee of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ijebu-Ode branch, Ogun State, Mr. Moruff Balogun has commended the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on his request for the creation of a division of the Court of Appeal in the State.

Balogun, who gave the commendation in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, said the delay in hearing cases pending at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan division is quite frustrating to both justice and litigants.

He said, “most parties/litigants in Ogun State perceive Court of Appeal, Ibadan division as major stumbling block in terms of quick justice dispensation, due to workload of cases before the court.

“The record shows that almost 80% of the cases pending before the Court of Appeal, Ibadan division are appeals from Ogun State; therefore, having a division of the appellate court in Ogun State is the best way to ensure justice is not buried alive, and also forestall the litigants from self-help.

“In as much as the law allows the litigants to ventilate their grievances and dissatisfactions further to the court of appeal and even up to the Supreme Court after the decisions of the trial courts, one cannot therefore stop them from exercising such right.

He urged lawyers to desist from filling frivolous appeal. “Not all the decisions of the trial courts deserve to be appealed against. Lawyers are expected to advise their clients within the ambit of the law.

Mr. Balogun also called on all stakeholders in the State to join hands with the governor in his request to have a Court of Appeal division in the State.

“As a lawyer, how would you convince and explain to a client whose appeal is 7 or 8 years old without any green light? Honestly, this is not the best for the proper and quick dispensation of justice.

Justice delayed is not only just denied, it is justice circumvented, justice mocked and the system of justice undermined.