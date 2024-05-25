GOC 7 Div commissions renovated soldiers’ quarters to enhance troops’ welfare

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna, has commissioned newly renovated soldiers’ quarters at the Maimalari Cantonment.

The commissioning ceremony, which took place on Saturday, the GOC at Maimalari Cantonment aim to provide a comfortable and supportive living environment for military personnel, enhancing their overall well-being and productivity.

According to the GOC, the project transformed three blocks of 30 family, corporal, and below quarters, upgrading amenities, living standards, electrical and water supply systems, and other infrastructure.

General Haruna emphasized the importance of providing a conducive living environment for soldiers, stating, “The welfare of our troops is paramount to our operational success. “These renovated quarters demonstrate the Chief of Army Staff’s commitment to supporting the well-being and sacrifices of troops in protecting national integrity.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, dignitaries, and troops from the 7 Division. The GOC also inspected the facilities, interacting with soldiers and acknowledging their contributions to national security.