Gloria Onyinye Odiadi: Championing change, making global impact from Canada

Across the globe, there are individuals whose passion for service transcends boundaries, leaving a lasting impact on the lives they touch. Gloria Onyinye Odiadi is one such extraordinary individual whose dedication and altruism have become synonymous with positive change within her community.

At the heart of Gloria’s mission lies her nonprofit organization, the Women of Distinction Touching Lives Foundation (WODTLF). Through WODTLF, Gloria has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at assisting and supporting families, youths, and vulnerable individuals, both locally and internationally. Serving as the founder and active president of WODTLF chapters in both Nigeria and Canada, Gloria collaborates with a group of like-minded women to inspire, empower, and uplift fellow women in their pursuit of realizing their dreams.

Gloria’s leadership extends beyond the realm of philanthropy. With a diverse skill set and an unwavering commitment to excellence, she is recognized as a proficient leader, strategist, goal achiever, and team player. As an entrepreneur, Gloria has successfully established her own fashion company, Prettyfits Collection Concept, in Nigeria, and later expanded her ventures to include Glodworld Ventures in Canada.

However, Gloria’s journey towards success has not been solely defined by her professional achievements. Her educational path reflects a commitment to continuous growth and development. Having obtained her BSc degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, in 2002, Gloria has pursued various educational opportunities in Canada, acquiring certifications and training in fields such as office professionalism, dietary aide support, healthcare, financial advisory, and human resources management.

Throughout her journey, Gloria has been supported by her husband, Leonard Odiadi, a compassionate and encouraging partner. Together, they are blessed with three wonderful sons: Meshack, Michael, and Marvin.

Gloria’s unwavering dedication to serving others, coupled with her relentless pursuit of personal and professional growth, exemplifies her outstanding character and commitment to making a positive impact in the world. Her story serves as a testament to the transformative power of passion, resilience, and service, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and create meaningful change in their own communities.

Reflecting on her work, Gloria states, “I believe that true fulfillment comes from helping others and making a tangible difference in their lives. Through WODTLF, we aim to provide support, hope, and empowerment to those who need it most, creating a ripple effect of positive change that transcends borders.”