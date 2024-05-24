Give back to your alma mater, Adeyemi Varsity VC, Akintunde, tells alumni

…As Vasity celebrates 60years, honours Osamaye as fellow

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Dr. Samuel Akintunde, has called on alumni to always give back to their alma mater in a bid to assist government to reposition the education sector in the country.

Akintunde said this while conferring Fellow of Adéyemí Federal University of Education, Ondo to a renowned educationist and gender advocate, and an alumnus of the school, Dr Seun Osamaye.

According to him, giving back to the alma mater is crucial for the survival of education and the schools.

This, he said will go a long way to solve the nation’s developmental challenges and also to appreciate the institution that made them what they are now.

The Acting Vice Chancellor said that the management of the institution decided to honour Osamaye in recognition of her outstanding academic achievements, professional accomplishments, and significant contributions to the field of education.

According to him “It is with great pleasure that we announce the conferment of Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye as a Fellow of Adéyemí Federal University of Education.

“Dr Osamaye, a highly esteemed Educationist and member of the Governing Council of Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State, has demonstrated exemplary dedication to the field of education and has made significant contributions to the advancement of education in Nigeria.

“This prestigious accolade is a testament to Dr Osamaye’s remarkable leadership, scholarship, and service within the education community.”

Responding, the awardee, Osamaye, expressed appreciation to the management and staff of the University for counting her worthy of such prestigious status of a Fellow of the great institution.

Osamaye said “the honour is seen as recognition and call to continue to serve and increase her commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and service to the community which exemplifies the values of AFUED.

“As a distinguished alumna, I will continue to serve as an inspiring role model for current and future students, and also demonstrate the impact that dedication and hard work can have on shaping the future of education”

“My Investiture as a Fellow of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo, Ondo State yesterday at the 60th Founder’s Day was a huge success.

“I was conferred as the only woman alongside six other eminent personalities such as his royal majesty, Oba Ayotunde Olabomi the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Hon Dr Abiola Makinde(MHR, Ondo East/West), Dr Oyebade (Federal Commissioner/AFUED Alumni National President), Mr Steve Awosika Amb. Godson Echegile and Mr Segun Adenipekun SAN.

“I’m grateful to God Almighty for his mercies, I thank the University Management led by the Ag. DVC, Dr Samuel Akintunde for counting me worthy of this honour and I thank my family, destiny helpers, destiny pillars, mentors, my political associates, career friends and admirers.

“My life is an inspiration that altruistic service will always gets its due recognition at the right time”

The students and the university community, have hailed the university for the conferment of the honour on Osamaye, describing is as well deserved.

They expressed confidence in Osamaye and expressed optimism that she will usher more development to the great institution of learning.