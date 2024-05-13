Generator fumes kill woman, son in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

A middle-aged woman and her son were reportedly killed by suspected generator fumes in their apartment in the Umuagwu area of Asaba, Delta State.

The deceaseds were found dead in the apartment while two others were unconscious.

Sister of the deceased, Ms Maureen, described the death of her sister as mysterious, saying that she did not die of generator fumes or noodles poisoning as rumoured in the community.

She said: “The rumour that is making the round in the community that they died as a result of eating noodles or generator fumes is a lie.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer the state Command, Mr. Bright Edafe said the information available to the police was that victims died as a result of generator fumes.

‘If the family has another information, they can approach the DPO, A Division.”, he said.