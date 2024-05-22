7 die from generator fumes inside music studio in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Tragedy struck, in the early hours of Tuesday, at the Amarata suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, as seven persons died after inhaling fumes from power generating set (generator) placed inside a music studio.

The incident occured along Transformer Road, Amarata in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

According to some residents, the deceased were working in the recording studio, owned by one of them, identified as Akpos Barakubo.

They were said to have worked late into the night on Monday, using a generator due to the poor power supply situation in the state.

So they may have slept off leaving the generator running in the studio, which lacked proper ventilation.

It was learned that six of the victims were discovered dead Tuesday morning, while one who was unconscious was rushed to the hospital but later gave up the ghost.

Some were undergraduates

Some of the victims were said to be students of the Niger Delta University (NDU), who are into the recording business to help themselves in school.

Security operatives had condoned off the area as at press time with the corpses evacuated and deposited at the morgue.

A resident, simply identified as Damion blamed the tragic incident on the poor power supply situation in the state.

He said: “If there was public power supply maybe these people wouldn’t have lost their lives in this circumstances.

“Seven able-bodied young men just died like that because of the failure of government. The most annoying thing is that tomorrow, the PHED personnel will come with ladder to disconnect light that they are not supplying.

“How can people be spending their money in fueling generators despite the current hardship in Nigeria, even after paying for light bills?”

Attempt to get the reaction of the spokesman of the state police command, ASP Musa Muhammed, proved abortive as his mobile phone line was not going through.