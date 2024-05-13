Gender parity advocate, Ogochukwu Eloike bags The Change Maker Award

…Published by the Nation Media as a challenger of gender stereotypes

…Uses her unique voice as an author to propagate healthy systems for women

In her quest to entrench healthy systems that enable women to grow and thrive without the existential sexist impediments that relegate the efforts of women to the background, Ogochukwu Eloike, the Author of the powerful Women self-help book titled “Ichabod: Daughters Who Did Not Inherit Their Mothers’ Silence” clinched the sought after ‘Industry’ Award.

She was recognized by THE INDUSTRY as a Change Maker-Gender Advocacy, a well-deserved recognition that highlighted her unmatched commitment and efforts towards propagating gender parity in Nigeria and across the continent.

The award event which took place at Sheba Centre, Lagos Nigeria was organized by The Industry Women Conference spearheaded by the veteran journalist, Mr. Goddie Ofose. Through the event, notable industry stakeholders and key players were also recognized and celebrated for their various contributions to their industries of practice.

Ogochukwu was also listed among the top 50 Industry Women driving positive reforms and changes within their industry. This particular recognition took into cognizance her over a decade of services as an astute communications strategist and PR Professional. Through her invaluable creative skills and expertise, Ogochukwu has worked with both local and international brands to drive brand equity, affinity, and patronage.

As one of the keynote speakers, she delivered an excellent address on how women can effectively establish a work-life balance through precision decision-making and thinking. She noted that it has become a key imperative for women to have some skin in their game and not leave their life’s outcome to chance or their expectations of meeting a man who can solve all their problems as that is delusional and unhealthy.

Speaking on the award and recognition, she stated “It is an honor and an applaudable feat to be recognized for your value addition to society. Over the years, I have worked with different stakeholders to provide facts and insights on the negative effects of silence culture amongst women and how this culture affects women, families, and society at large. It is also based on the cumulated insight that I wrote the powerful self-help book for women called Ichabod: Daughters Who Did Not Inherit Their Mothers’

Silence. The aim is to ensure that across all our touchpoints, we are constantly interrogating the effects of silence culture on women and proffering viable solutions to it. I honor Mr. Goddie Ofose for providing a platform where women can be celebrated for the value they add to society.”

Ogochukwu was also recently published by the Nation’s Newspaper as one of the top industry women who is actively challenging Gender Stereotypes, and pushing valuable reforms. Her book ‘Ichabod’ can be accessed on Page Books Stores, Roving Heights, and Amazon Kindle.