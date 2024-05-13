In the realm of politics, few individuals have demonstrated the unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite the relentless onslaught of revisionist media campaigns aimed at tarnishing his reputation, Ganduje remains an unshakeable pillar of progress within the party.

Lest we forget, if Ganduje is not number one on the list of President Bola Tinubu’s uncompromising loyalists, he certainly could be number two. It would, therefore, be difficult for the ongoing media onslaught colored in failed revisionism to change that. One won’t also be too surprised to discover that ambitious politicians who are angling for 2027 elective offices and are afraid Ganduje won’t condone backdoor strategy are behind the current deluge of media revisionist opinions.

The recent barrage of baseless attacks and fabricated allegations levelled against Ganduje by some media outlets is nothing short of a desperate attempt to discredit his leadership and undermine the APC’s unity. These revisionist efforts, fueled by political machinations and a desire to rewrite history, will ultimately prove futile in the face of Ganduje’s unwavering commitment to the party’s ideals.

Ganduje’s leadership has been a transformative force within the APC, guiding the party towards unprecedented success and cementing its position as a dominant force in Nigerian politics. His visionary approach and inclusive style have fostered a culture of unity and cooperation, earning him the respect and admiration of party members and Nigerians alike.

The APC’s remarkable achievements under Ganduje’s stewardship are a testament to his exceptional leadership. From the party’s resounding electoral victories to its impactful policy initiatives, Ganduje has been the driving force behind the APC’s progress. His unwavering dedication to the party’s ideals and his unrelenting pursuit of excellence have inspired a new generation of leaders and cemented the APC’s position as a beacon of hope for Nigerians.

In the face of revisionist smears, it is essential to set the record straight. Ganduje’s leadership has been marked by transparency, accountability, and a commitment to democratic values. His unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his tireless efforts to promote party unity have been instrumental in shaping the APC’s success.

The futility of revisionist campaigns against Ganduje is evident in their reliance on fabricated allegations and baseless attacks. These desperate attempts to tarnish his reputation will only serve to further galvanize the APC’s resolve and strengthen Ganduje’s position as a champion of progress and unity.

In conclusion, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains an unshakeable pillar of progress within the APC, despite the futile attempts of revisionist media campaigns to discredit his leadership. His unwavering dedication, visionary approach, and inclusive style have cemented his position as a champion of democracy and a beacon of hope for Nigerians. The APC’s continued success is a testament to Ganduje’s leadership, and his legacy will endure long after the revisionist smears have faded into obscurity.

Mohammed Nasir Dambatta writes from Kaduna, Nigeria