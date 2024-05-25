Ganduje deploying federal might to impose Ado Bayero on Kano – Deputy Gov alleges

Ganduje

…Deposed Emir arrives Kano midnight, at Nassarawa Emir palace – Source

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has accused the former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of deploying the Federal mite to impose the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero on people of the state.

Comrade Gwarzo made the accusations in an interview with newsmen after accompanying the reinstated Emir, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, to ascend the Kano Emirate palace throne.

He alleged that the former governor conspired with the National Security Adviser, NSA to provide aircraft to convey the former Emir back to Kano and to assume his seat in the palace.

According to him, “Ganduje is using the Federal might and conniving with the NSA to impose Bayero against the wish of people of Kano.

“We (the Governor, Speaker and other govt officials) have escorted the new Emir, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II to ascend the throne at the palace. We are here and we got information that NSA has given 2 aircraft to convey the Emir back to Kano and to return to the palace. And that they should apply force.

We will not accept this as a govt the people of Kano, nobody will impose anything of his interest on us.

“It is the law that empowers the Governor, the Kano State House of Assembly, Local Government on matters of traditional institutions and not anybody.

“We are ready and will do everything within our power to resist this attempt.

“We call on people of Kano to remain calm and go about their businesses,” the Deputy Governor, Comrade Gwarzo said.

Meanwhile, it was reliably gathered from a source that the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero arrived in the state around 1 am at midnight in two aircraft and currently at the Nassarawa palace, a section provided as a guest house of the Emir.

A visit by our correspondent to the area observed heavy security, Military personnel as backup deployed for the deposed Emir just as supporters were seen hanging around the vicinity.