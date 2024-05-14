Alleged G-Wagon Debt: Portable is with us – Police

By Benjamin Njoku

The Lagos State Police Command, has said that the controversial singer Haberb Okikiola popularly known as Portable would be granted bail only if he is able to produce a reliable surety.

The singer was arrested Tuesday morning following his inability to pay the balance of N14 million out of N27 million worth of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a car dealer.

He was said to have paid only N13 million, while refusing to pay the N14 million balance.

Confirming Portable’s arrest to Vanguard, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin said the singer will spend the night in the police cell, pending when he’s able to produce a reliable surety before he can be granted bail.

“Yes, he’s with us. A vehicle dealer has lodged a complaint against him.

“If he gets a reliable surety, he will be granted bail,” said the police spokesman.

However, as at 8.30pm, there was no sign of him being released on bail.