Future mega political arrangements should favour Kwankwaso – NNPP chieftain, Abdulmalik 

Kwankwaso

…counsels Igbos, says agitation for presidency can’t be achieved in opposition platform

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mallam Abdulmalik Suleiman has called on all progressive forces in the country to ensure that the National Leader of the party, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is made the focal point and the arrowhead of the envisaged mega political arrangements.

This is coming just as he urged Ndigbo, particularly, former Governor Peter Obi to discontinue their agitation for the Presidency from opposition platforms.

He added that though the agitation for the presidency by the Igbo ethnic nationality is genuine and proper, it would be wise for Obi and his kinsmen to team up with Kwankwaso in 2027 for that ambition to be realized.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna, Suleiman who is a chieftain of the party in Kogi State said, only Kwankwaso has what it takes to dislodge the rudderless All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2027.

This is coming just as he urged Nigerians not to judge the former Kano State Governor by the outcome of the last election.

“I am appealing to all patriots across the country to ensure that Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is made the focal point of the forthcoming mega arrangements being proposed by patriotic forces across the country,” he said.

According to him, the former Minister of Defence remains the only personality who can galvanise bloc votes in the North to dislodge the APC.

He added that aside the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, the only individual in the North who has the capacity to earn over 12 million votes is Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as Buhari.

This is just as he stated that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar lacks such credentials, especially in the North.

“I think, judging by antecedence, competence, credibility and public perception, Kwankwaso remains the only politician in the Northern part of the country who can command 12 million or more votes.

“This is the more reason why I am appealing to patriots across the country who are desirous of rescuing the country to consider making him the arrowhead to end this regime that has subjected the country to untold hardship

“I know that many people might be tempted to judge his political strength by the outcome of the 2023 poll but considering the situation at that time, a lot of factors militated against him at the poll,” he said.

Suleiman listed the fact that the NNPP was a relatively new platform, perception by some people that he wasn’t a serious contender as well as thinking in some quarters suggesting that he was working for the emergence of the current president.

“All these will pale into oblivion when the die is cast in 2027. With the support of all patriots and well meaning Nigerians, it will be a different scenario if and when Kwankwaso is elected to lead the assault,” he said.