FunyP boosts entertainment to host mega shows across cities

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – OSEMWOTA Efe, popularly known as FunyP said he has concluded plans to get Nigerians fully entertained this year with mega shows slated to be hosted across major Nigerian cities.

The ace comedian and brain behind the popular brand, HomeOfLafta, gave the hint in Benin City in a chat with journalists on his contribution to the development of entertainment in Nigeria . FunyP, whose other stage names are: Pluto Presido and ” Angel Wey Dey Bleach ” also used the opportunity to appreciate his fans especially the young people, for embracing his new brand – Pluto Presido which is a series that highlights the lifestyle of the youths who call themselves Plutomanians.

He said Benin edition of the mega show entitled, “Just Comedy With FunyP , Plutomanian edition,” would hold next month in Benin City and that the show promises to be an exciting experience as “some funniest comedians and musicians in the country will be performing at the event.

“Other shows on the stable of HomeOfLafta for the year are Medica Live Warri, 18th August, Eduado Untamed Benin City, October 1st among others.”

He said “Earlier in February 24, the Eduado Untamed Abuja edition held at the Merit House, Abuja and it remains the best show ever witnessed by Abuja residents.”

He said his rise to stardom in the entertainment business is a tale of many parts. The sensational content creator and skitmaker started plying his trade years back as an undergraduate at the University of Benin.

FunyP succinctly captures his early beginning.”I am effortlessly funny. My journey to becoming a major player in the industry started when I was hosting events for kids and children. Then, I was known as Funny Phronesis. From there, I launched further into Comedy and Master of Ceremonies and then into content creation. My influence grew over time; but I must confess, it was as a result of hard work.”

Outside showbiz production, FunyP has groomed and trained several comedians and entertainers through the HomeOfLafta brand with many becoming big names in the industry.

With a large internet base of over 7 million followers across different social media platforms, FunyP has registered his imprint as an entertainer, comic content creator, and an ace Master of Ceremonies.