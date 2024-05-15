Fubara legally empowered to probe Wike’s govt – SAN, Wahab Shittu

By Miftaudeen Raji



A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Wahab Shittu said Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is legally empowered to probe the government of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Shittu stated this in a interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Shittu said the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act and the Nigerian Constitution empower Fubara to investigate any government including that of Wike.

He said, “If you look at the Rivers State Commission of Enquiry Act (Section 1), the governor of Rivers State has powers to probe the former governor.”



Recall that Fubara had announced a plan by his administration to set up a panel of inquiry into the governance of the state.

Governor Fubara stated this on Monday after swearing in Dagogo Iboroma as the Attorney General of the state shortly after the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was screened and confirmed by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House of Assembly.

He stated that the state is in a critical situation where it has become obvious that the political crisis cannot be resolved.

“Why are we bringing you in at this very critical time? You have a big task. As it is today, in the local parlance, they say the jungle has matured.

“We will be setting a panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of governance. So brace up. I am not going back on it,” he added.

The governor accused his opponents of deliberately sabotaging his administration while he was hoping that the issue in the state would be resolved amicably.

He vowed to make tough decisions moving forward no matter how hurtful they would seem.

