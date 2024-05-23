FRSC Special Marshals on sensitization campaign for safety of Anambra road users

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Members of RS5.3 Special Marshals, an arm of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Anambra State, have embarked on a sensitisation campaign and educational enlightenment for drivers and other road users in the state.

The campaign and sensitization programmes are aimed at instilling good road attitude and other safety measures on our highways and above all save lives and properties of Nigerians from perishing in road Carnage’s.

Coordinator of the FRSC Special Marshals in Anambra state, Patrick Esumai who cspearheaded the sensitization programmes,, highlighted thr importance of special marshals as a voluntary arm of FRSC which provides service to humanity in the area of teaching and encouraging motorists to obey all traffic rules with a view to enhancing sanity on our roads.

Esumai said, “This public enlightenment campaign is a vital role we carry out as special marshals in teaching and encouraging motorists/road users to obey all traffic rules. When people exhibit good behaviours on the road, road crashes would be avoided or at least minimized”.

“We act as a supporting pillar to FRSC and that is the reason Anambra State Special Marshals are currently engaged in building a Road Traffic Crash Clinic at Nteje Unit Command, which is intended to help accident victims to get swift and proper medical attention with little resources”.

“We are therefore, soliciting from government, good spirited philanthropists, corporate bodies, individuals that have the interest of humanity at heart to join us in building this notable project as service to humanity”.

“The special marshals are men and women of proven integrity from all walks of life, as we are trying to work in accordance with the core values of FRSC, we encourage more people to join special marshal in service to God and humanity”.

This year’s public enlightenment lecture was delivered by the Coordinator of Unit 5 Special Marshal, Peter Nwaezuoke, on behalf of Esumai the state Coordinator

The programme with the theme: “Achieving safety on the roads”, which began with a thanksgiving mass at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Odume Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday, attracted many special marshals of the Corps, drivers, motorists and other road users as well as residents.

The exercise saw the corps visiting motor parks, roads, churches and other public places to campaign on the need for road users to exhibit good practices on the roads, teaching as well as encouraging motorists to obey all traffic rules and highway codes.

Stressing that the three main factors that cause accidents on the roads are human, ecological and environmental factors, Nwaezuoke stressed that it was it’s tradition to periodically sensitise the motoring public and other road users on good cultures and best road practices to avoid road crashes and minimise traffic congestion.

According to him, “This is advocacy and interventions we are carrying out as special marshals to sensitise the people on best road practices and safety measures. We started with a thanksgiving Mass to thank God for keeping every member alive after our December and Easter patrols.

“Every year, members of the Unit 5 of the federal arm of FRSC, go for it’s annual thanksgiving. The reason we do this is because we take it as a point of duty that after the patrols and God saved us on the roads, nobody was attacked or knocked down by vehicles, neither was any accident recorded, we usually thank God and since we started it, no member has been attacked”.