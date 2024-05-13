Forum recommends measures to boost economic recovery

The Nigeria Development and Finance Forum, NDFF, has recommended measures that government must adopt to boost the economic recovery of the country.

The forum made the recommendations at the end of its two-day conference in Abuja with the theme: “The Road to Economic and Social Welfare Transformation.”

Notable participants at the conference include coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite; Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye; Senior Partner, Olisa Agbakoba Legal, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi; MD/CEO; Nigerian Export-Import Bank, Mr. Abba Bello; MD/CEO, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Nigeria, Some of the recommendation of the conference according to a statement by the forum’s director, Jide Akintunde includes provision of palliatives to vulnerable citizens is necessary and important to cushion the impact of economic shocks.

“Demand for palliatives will remain because global economic shocks and shocks from local economic, social, and climate crises, which are no longer a rarity, are expected to continue to occur regularly. As such, it is important that the Nigerian government put in place frameworks to deliver palliatives in an efficient and cost-effective manner,’ the statement read.

The statement further read: “Policy must build resilience to crisis by improving the business environment, incentivising production, boosting industrial capacity, and bringing industrial production closer to the people. This will accelerate economic growth, generate employment, and result in shared prosperity.

“Market reforms are important. But Nigerian institutions need to be rebuilt and equipped with the ethos and capacity to be values-driven, goal-oriented, and efficient. The country also needs a coherent economic development agenda to boost long-term investment confidence.

“Investment in health and education is a critical determinant of sustainable and equitable socio-economic development. And each country has a health sector that reflects its level of investment in the sector.

“Regrettably, however, Nigeria’s investment in health and education has been lacklustre, resulting in poor development outcomes and insecurity.

“The ruling elites need to agree and prioritise economic progress in the country. They can drive this goal by identifying and enabling the institutions that are critical to success. Success itself has to be progressively deepened.

“The country needs to focus on driving ‘holistic’ sustainability, which entails the fostering of economic growth, development, and transformation; institutional virility and performance; social equity; and environmental responsibility. Deliberate efforts should also be made to future-proof the economy by fostering progress and preventing retrogression.

“Buying made-in-Nigeria is vital for growing and developing the local economy. It must be part and parcel of the civic duty of all Nigerians. Government officials must go beyond the talk or simply making local content legislation; they need to match practice with policy by showing preference for Nigerian products and services. Like the Fly America Act stipulates, Nigerian public functionaries must fly Nigerian carriers for official international travels.

“While we welcome the policy emphasis that has led to the creation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, deliberate actions are necessary to incentivise and promote investment in the sector. Bureaucratic delays to securing project approvals, lack of regulatory transparency, and inter-agency rivalry instead of coordination have to be addressed. Bureaucratic red tape increases the cost of projects where it didn’t outrightly discourage investment.

“Climate change is not just a theory. Its impacts in Nigeria are practical and felt through irregular weather patterns, extreme weather events like flooding and excessive heat, receding surface water, etc. Conflicts induced by climate change in Nigeria are exacerbating insecurity, which is affecting agriculture and driving food insecurity.”