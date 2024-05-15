Foreign hospital removes 16 bullets from my friend’s body shot in Nigeria – Online tutor

A Nigerian popular online tutor, Mr Alex Onyia, has revealed that a foreign hospital removed 16 bullets from his friend, Kene Nnadi, who was shot in Nigeria, adding that he narrowly escaped death.

Onyia, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Educare, an online learning platform, said Nnadi was rejected by Nigerian hospitals before he was flown abroad.

He added that there are three more bullets still in his body to be removed.

Onyia, known for sponsoring the tutorials of some candidates of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted the news via his X handle on Tuesday.

He tweeted using the handle #winexviv, stating that some assailants wanted to kill his friend but he survived.

“16 extra bullets removed from his body and three remaining. They wanted to kill my friend Kene but God said no. All hospitals rejected him and asked for a police report before treating him,” Onyia wrote.

“We managed to get one that attended to him until we flew him to London. Today, we thank God,” he added.

The news has got Nigerians talking on social media as some concluded that Nnadi would not have survived if he was treated in the country.

Some blamed the undisclosed hospitals that refused to treat him despite the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that no person should be rejected by any hospital to be treated for gunshot.

The IGP said this was in line with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017.