Forbes lists Ronaldo, Messi, Lebron among highest paid athletes in 2024

By Nwafor Sunday

Forbes has released its 2024 top 10 highest paid athletes in the world.

The American business magazine on Thursday listed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jon Rahm, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Kylian Mbappe, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Stephen Curr, and Lamar Jackson as those that made the list.

Forbes equally listed the amount each of them earns in their area of specialty. Forbes stated Cristiano Ronaldo earned an estimated $260 million over the last 12 months, making him the highest-paid athlete in the world for the fourth time in his career.

Forbes estimates Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr earned him $200 million this season. And as one of the sports world’s most successful pitchmen, Ronaldo earned another $60 million off the field from an endorsement portfolio that includes Nike, Binance and Herbalife, among others.

Below is the list of highest paid athletes in the world.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £205m

2. 2. Jon Rahm – £172m

3. 3. Lionel Messi – £107m

4. 4. LeBron James – £101m

5. 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – £88m

6. 6. Kylian Mbappe – £87m

7. 7. Neymar – £85m

8. 8. Karim Benzema – £84m

9. 9. Stephen Curry – £81m

10. 10. Lamar Jackson – £79million