FOOD SECURITY: Farmers’ Hub ‘ll revolutionalize agric sector, says Benue govt

The Benue State government has described the launch of Farmers’ Hub by Syngenta Foundation Nigeria, SFN, as a groundbreaking initiative that will revolutionize the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

The event, held in Mbatyu, Gboko Local Government Area, marked a significant milestone in the Benue’s quest for food security and agricultural development.

The Farmers’ Hub is designed to offer various services, including special spray services, sales of improved seeds, agro-input sales, training, tractor and machinery leasing, aggregation of grains and seedlings. The hub is expected to support smallholder farmers in the region and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

Speaking at the launch, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Prof. Moses Ogbaji, said the “Syngenta Foundation’s Farmers’ Hub is a game-changer in the agricultural sector. Today signifies a crucial milestone in our quest to revolutionize agriculture and ensure food security for all.”

The Commissioner emphasized the hub’s role as a “central place for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and market access for Benue farmers,” underscoring its significance in supporting and empowering farmers.

“I express gratitude for the commitment and dedication of our farmers, who are the backbone of our agricultural sector. Their resilience and perseverance inspire us all,” he said.

The Caretaker Chairman of Gboko LGA, Hon. Avar Verlum, who inaugurated the hub, expressed gratitude for its establishment in his areat and assured maximum support and security for the facility.

He said: “Out of 23 LGAs in Benue State, we have two places where the Hub has been established. I am grateful for the farmers’ hub located in my local government area. God bless Syngenta Foundation for assisting our farmers. I promise, on behalf of the LGA, to give maximum patronage to this hub.”

Isaiah Gabriel, the Country Manager of SFN, highlighted the organization’s mission, stating, “Syngenta Foundation is a non-governmental organization dedicated to assisting smallholder farmers and enhancing productivity.”

He emphasized their focus on “productivity, access to quality inputs, and market,” mentioning initiatives like Agric Service, Seed2B, and Insuraforff.

Prof. Lucky Omoigui, a System Specialist from International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, IITA, Kano Station, expressed gratitude to the Foundation forf establishing the Farmers’ Hub in Gboko, emphasizing its significance as a knowledge centre for agricultural development.

He said: “If you don’t have quality seed, you have lost 50 percent of your yield already. The hub serves as a knowledge centre for agricultural development. We will provide training opportunities for hub beneficiaries to further disseminate knowledge among smallholder farmers.”

Hundreds of farmers drawn from the local government expressed their joy as they witnessed the launching of the hub aimed at boosting productivity.

Terry Ligom, a beneficiary, appreciated the organisation for entrusting him with the hub and pledged never to disappoint the good farmers of Benue State.

The event was attended by various stakeholders, including Dr. Zakari Turaki, former Lake Chad Director-General of Borno State; Teryima Iorlamen from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi; Pastor Ernest Atoji, Chairman of the Farmers Committee in Benue State; Mr. Vitalis, CEO Teryima Nigeria Limited, and Emmanuel Akor, Technical Lead Nigeria and Ghana, Syngenta Nigeria Limited.

Hon. Fidelis Unongo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, and John Akuwe, Director-General of Bureau for International Cooperation and Development, among others, were represented.