Focus on skills development to thrive in 21st Century, Moore counsels youths

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS: The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Technical and Vocational Education, Comrade Giwa Moore, has advised youths to focus on technical education and skills development so as to thrive effectively in the 21st Century.

According to him, doing so would also empower them to be employers of labour and be able to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the country.

He gave the charge during The Mentors Platform programme hosted by the Executive Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Hon Sesan Olowa in Lagos.

In his address, Moore appreciated and commended his principal, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for positioning the youths in the area for inclusion in governance, capacity building and his keen interest in technical and vocational education under the sterling coordination of an erudite educator, Ms. Moronke Azeez, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board.

Moore said Ms. Azeez is making significant contributions to the development of technical and vocational education in Lagos State and that she is placing TVE in the state on global map.

He lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to giving the important sector the attention it really deserves, one of which is his appointment as the SSA on Technical and Vocational Education Board.

Moore gave the assurance that LASTVEB would create an ecosystem that would foster innovation, create jobs for the youths, and ensure the future competitiveness of the state’s economy.

He underscored the pivotal role of education and skill acquisition to the process, urging Lagos youths to dedicate themselves to hard work in order to realize a prosperous future.

According to him, the digital revolution is beginning to transform industries, creating new job categories that demand a new set of skills.

Moreover, he noted that the future of work in Lagos is already unfolding, emphasising the need to embrace technical and vocational education to reduce the population of unemployed youths in the state.

“Lagos, with its youthful population and dynamic energy, stands at the forefront of shaping the future of work not only in Nigeria but on a global scale. As we navigate this transformation, our focus must be on technical education and skills development, ensuring that our workforce is equipped to thrive in the 21st Century,” he said.

He commended Hon. Olowa, the Executive Chairman of Ibeju Lekki LGA, for coming up with the noble idea which is targeted at mentoring the youths.

He also appreciated the entire team that put the event together for extending the invitation to him.