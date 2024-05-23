Five Emirates damaged the dignity of the Emirate, Kano State – Deputy Speaker

Kano State Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu-Butu, has said that the division of Kano Emirate into five Emirates damaged the capacity and dignity of the Emirate and the state.

Butu-Butu, stated this while reacting to the dethronement of five Emirs and abolishment of emirates created by Ganduje.

Recall that ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Dec. 5, 2019 established Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano Emirates from the then Kano Emirate.

Ganduje assented to an amendment to law on Oct. 14 , 2020 and signed another amendment on April 11, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates; Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, with Kano and Karaye having eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share 9 local government areas of jurisdiction each, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.

However, after accessing the importance of the Emirates in the state, Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday dethroned the five Emirs and abolished the five Emirates in the state.

Speaking on the dethronement Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu-Butu, explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano.

The Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini, added that the Emirate Council was a custodian of culture of the Kano people which was distorted by the creation of the additional Emirates.