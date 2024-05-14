Firm takes lead in providing reliable, affordable power solutions for Nigerians

Genesys Engineering Services Limited, GESL, an indigenous power solutions provider in Nigeria is a leading power firm in Nigeria.

Over the years, it has become widely known that Nigeria faces a pressing challenge – Energy Poverty. It is no longer news that millions of Nigerians, up to 55% of our entire population, lack access to clean, reliable, and sustainable energy.

But Genesys Engineering has come to bridge the gap. Adequate access to electricity supply is a significant concern that has lingered for many years in Nigeria. As of 2021, over 85 million Nigerians lacked access to electricity, which is due to the insufficiency of the national grid to serve the teeming population.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer of GESL, Mr. Daniel Iyoha, said the company was “born out of the need to utilize our knowledge and experiences acquired over the years in the power generation sector to assist our valued clients to reduce cost and then optimize better efficiency for their homes, offices and factories.”

“We have a team of professionals with many years of experience in every aspect of power solution services, engineering services who are ready and willing to work with our clients in order to proffer the most reliable, efficient and cost-effective solutions.

“We also have a broad network of business relationships with manufacturers, OEMs, dealers, suppliers, consultancy, marketing agents globally, and we have acquired dealership positions and manufacturers’ representatives’ status of global brands,” he noted.

The company chief executive further added that the company “provide solutions to both long term and short power needs on a global scale delivering reliable, tailored solutions to meet the customers’ requirements, coupled with outstanding service from a dedicated and professional team of personnel.”

With offices in Ogun Lagos, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Abuja, the company’s primary business is sales and maintenance of diesel generators, rental of generators, solar solutions, sales of distribution power transformer, industrial and residential electrical wiring and electrical engineering services.

