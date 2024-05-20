Firm certify 280 real estate consultants in the maiden programme

By Elizabeth Osayande

Abode Assets at its 2024 graduation ceremony over the weekend, certified 280 real estate consultants from her Academy of Proptech Firm.

The event, which took place at Oluwalogbon House in the Alausa area of Ikeja, saw the inaugural set of the academy handed certificates following an intensive three weeks of training.

The Community Manager of the Academy, Sophia James, said facilitators were drawn across industries, including Tope Mark-Odigie, Abel Adejoh, Faren Maren, David Asogba, Taiwo Anjorin, and the co-founders of Abode, with major focus being on attaining financial stability through sustained sales of real estate products.

James also confirmed that over 700 people registered to participate in the free training while about 400 attended classes, but after performances from various evaluations were considered, only 280 participants emerged worthy of certification.

One of the successful participants, Jumoke Akinwunmi said: “I learnt a lot. The training was special to me because this is my field. The acronym EBA meaning emotional bank account was one thing that hit me well, and I have now learnt how to use it for better business outcomes.”

Another graduate, Isaac Akinyemi, added: “I feel excited. I am sceptical that the next session of the Academy might not be free, so yes, I feel excited about this opportunity. We had speakers with a deep wealth of knowledge, and I am happy to be part of those graduating today.”

During the event, the property technology firm, which launched its business barely two years ago, reiterated its mission to help one million Africans own, profit and earn from real estate with ease.

The industry, according to Abode’s COO, Damilare Oshokoya, therefore needed people with good professional ethics and integrity to lead the way for others to follow, and that was the essence of the Academy.

In his words, “We had a sincere desire to train realtors across Nigeria to succeed. We brought a couple of speakers who came to train them on different aspects of real estate like understanding the Nigerian real estate landscape, how to be a winning realtor, understanding sales and marketing strategy, and other related subjects.

“The sessions were tactical and engaging, there were evaluations as well just to ensure that it’s not about the certification alone, we wanted professionalism to be seen in the participants after the training. There are a lot of integrity issues in the industry right now, people lying to people about properties and all of that, but we wanted to groom the right set of people about doing the right thing. That is our contribution to the sector, and the feedback has been amazing.”

Oshokoya also led the launch of a product, Flex 3.0 at the graduation ceremony. He said, “Flex is our simplified property ownership scheme that allows flexible payment options for people to be able to invest in real estate with as low as N12,500 monthly. We just launched this in seven locations in Epe, Ikorodu, Mowe, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan and Abeokuta. We just want to democratise property ownership across Nigeria.”

The graduates and guests at the event were entertained by a panel session where veteran salespersons in real estate shared their experiences over the years to motivate other attendees to make their marks.

Abode also handed rewards of refrigerator, air fryer and tabletop gas cooker to high-performing realtors. Two other realtors won shopping vouchers for their efforts during a promo, while one other realtor won dinner for two at the Marriott Hotel, Lagos.

Also present at the event were co-founder of Pertinence Group, Mr Wisdom Ezekiel; Mr Ebunoluwa Olufemi; Mr Jeffrey Itepu, the CEO Abode and Chancellor of the Academy who joined the event via Zoom, and a host of other real estate gurus and investors.