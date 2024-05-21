FG urged to name NDDC headquarters after Harold Dappa-Biriye

NDDC

By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal government has been urged to name the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in Port Harcourt , Rivers state after the late Harold Dappa-Biriye.

It would be recalled that the NDDC’S building when it was on Aba road in Port Harcourt was named after Harold Dappa-Biriye.

Leader of Arewa in the South , Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard, noting that political leaders in Rivers state had not been fair to the late Chief Biriye who fought for the creation of the state.

Saidu who was also a Senior aide to the late Chief Biriye recalled that when his late boss sought for five slots from the state government several years ago out of the one thousand five hundred for Muslim pilgrims in the state he did not get it, adding that it was the late governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa that gave him seven from his state when he heard that Rivers state government denied him. He even made it seven.

Saidu said governor Alamieyeseigha ensured that Chief Biriye had the seven slots consistently.

Continuing, Saidu said several governments of Rivers state failed Biriye in his life , adding that some politicians in the state even dismissed him as a northern apologist.

Saidu said it was the same man they dismissed as a northern apologist that used his relationship with the north to fight for creation of Rivers state and establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Arewa leader said he was elated recently when he heard Uche Secondus, former national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spoke glowingly of the late Chief Biriye but he enjoined him not to use the name of Biriye to score cheap political goals..

” Chief Biriye fought for creation of Rivers state but was he happy before he passed on. Biriye applied for Mecca for us, five slots out of one thousand five hundred but he didn’t get. It was former governor Alamieyeseigha that gave him and even made it seven slots. And he continued with it every year.

“Thank God that Uche Secondus is talking about Chief Biriye today. He should not use Chief Biriye to seek political goals.”

“Some politicians that labeled Biriye a northern apologist forgot that with his relationship with the north he got Rivers state created. He got NDDC established. Sadly after NDDC moved to its permanent secretariat they have not named the building after Chief Biriye. Senator Seriake Dickson spoke on it in the Senate.”

“Where is Biriye’s name in Rivers state. I am asking because Secondus spoke about Biriye. “

Saidu further advised Governor Sim Fubara to be wary of politicians claiming to be fighting the Minister of the Federal capital territory, FCT,Abuja , Nyesom Wike for him, adding that they were only promoting their selfish political interest.