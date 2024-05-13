FG to light up UNN with solar energy

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Federal Government has revealed plans to light up the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, with solar energy through its indigenous research institute, Centre for Energy Research Commission, CERC, established in the university to combat inadequate power supply plaguing the institution.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Uche Nnaji, gave this assurance during a one-day inspection of the new equipment at the Centre, weekend, as part of activities set up for the forthcoming International Training Workshop on Sustainable Energy Development in Africa between May 21-June 20, 2024.

Speaking on the equipment available for the conference, Nnaji said that his ministry aims to guarantee sustainable energy through alternative energy sources, adding that one of the core mandates of President Bola Tinubu, is research development and job creation.

According to him, without adequate power supply, it would be near impossible to promote small scale enterprises, which he said, are the main economic hub, adding that the Federal Government is poised to improve agencies and research centres across the nation.

Assessing the Centre’s equipment, the Minister said he was contented with the efforts the Energy Research Commission is making in external energy research and development. He urged governments at all levels to embrace modern technologies in achieving the best for the people they are leading.

Meanwhile the Director General, Energy Research Commission, Dr Abdullahi Mustapha, in his short speech canvassed for the exposition of the country’s youth to the various aspects in solar energy and technology innovations to improve local talents and productivity.

Dr Abdullahi added that the Agency has recorded quite a number of achievements in the aspects of indigenous technology innovations, energy research and international linkages since he assumed office.

In his vote of thanks, the Director, Centre for Energy Research Commission, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Dr Izuckukwu Francis, thanked the Federal Government, saying that the regular visits and supervisions to the research institutions across the country will reawaken the spirit of research and innovation across the country .

On the forthcoming international conference, themed “Sustainable Energy: Towards Energy Access in Africa,” Dr Izuchukwu revealed that the objective of the Centre is to set professional standard in actualising the visions that will strengthen solar technology innovations across the country and Africa at large.

The event was well attended by the dignitaries from industries, government and non-governmental organisations as well the security agencies including the graduate students of the university.