FG Spent 90bn to subsidise 2024 Hajj – VP Shettima

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima stated this while flagging off the 2024 inaugural flight of Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi.

Shettima who narrated the importance of Hajj in the life span of Muslims, noted that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took the buck of the challenges before they could arrive at this year’s Hajj fares.

According to him, ” you may recall that last year,we had major challenge in arriving at the final Hajj fares of the 2024 pilgrims. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu painfully took the buck to control the viral falling of our currency to relief the entire Nigerians.

“The move that eventually succeeded in arriving at the modest fare

.

The President approved the release of N90 billion to subsidize the cost of Pilgrimage for this year’s Hajj.

“Therefore,I urge you not to relent in praying for the success of this administration,for peace and progress of our country that we are all proud to call our mother land”.

Shettima told pilgrims that with their collective prayers to their leaders,the country could be a better place because of the sacred nature of the holy land,Mecca and Medina,where they would be offering their prayers.

In his remark,the Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,his Vice-President,Kebbi State Government and NAHCON for making the inaugural flight possible in Nigeria, appreciated the former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari for constructing the Birnin Kebbi international airport.

Sultan ,while charging Nigeria Pilgrims to be disciplined,noted that for many years,Pilgrims from Nigeria have been known for discipline because they usually have good leaders guiding them.

“Don’t forget when you are in the holy land to pray for Nigeria, our leaders ,the President,Vice- President, Governors. Don’t pray against them. Because if the leaders did wrong things,we shall all suffer for it. So, your prayers is very vital at this period for our leaders “, he said.

In his remark,Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris who was elated for the inaugural flight held in Kebbi, disclosed that,his administration work harder to resolve challenges faced by the Pilgrims agency in the state.

He explained that, last year, pilgrims from Kebbi State were airlifted from Sokoto State due to oblivious reasons.

‘”this administration was able to overcome the challenges by means of constructing the aviation fuel Depot with the sum of N300 million, a professor and aviation consultant was also engaged to holistically understudy and to maintain the facilities at the airport with the total sum of N53 million.

“While infrastructure facilities were provided at the Hajj camp with the sum of N900 million”..

Earlier,the National Chairman of NAHCON ,Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi who commended the Federal Government ,Kebbi State Government and other stakeholders for making the first airlift of the pilgrims possible in Kebbi State.

He charged the Nigeria’s pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, follow instructions,obey the laws of Saudi Arabia, avoid prohibited items and keep their valuable properties very well.