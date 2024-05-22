FG signs deal to export talent abroad, boost skills at home

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian government has signed an agreement to facilitate overseas job opportunities for its citizens while bolstering the domestic talent pool.

The deal, signed between the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and UAE-based UTEL Ltd., establishes the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) to connect Nigerians with employment in Kuwait, the Gulf Cooperation Council nations, Scandinavian countries and beyond.

“This partnership aligns with the Federal Government’s aim to forge mutually beneficial relationships that provide quality jobs for Nigerians,” the Minister said.

The agreement initially opens around 250 foreign positions. However, its innovative “1+2” model ensures broader national impacts: For each Nigerian placed abroad, UTEL will enable one remote job within Nigeria’s business process outsourcing sector and sponsor vocational training for another citizen.

Minister Uzoka-Anite praised the Nigerian diaspora talent, citing studies showing their proclivity to attain high-skilled roles and qualifications exceeding native populations in destination countries like the U.S. and U.K.

Her words: “Nigerians in diaspora are known to rise like cream to the top of their professions and data validates this notion. For example, research from the Migration Policy Institute Washington-DC, indicates that more than have of Nigerian immigrants (54%) are likely to occupy management positions, compared to 32% of other immigrants and 39% of the US-born population.

“Similarly, the 2021 Office for National Statistic Report from the United Kingdom (UK) showed that 44% of adult residents born outside the UK have some form of qualification, compared to 31% of UK-born residents, while 66% Nigeria immigrants have received one form of qualification or another. It goes to show the level of quality that Nigerians can bring to the table”.

The Minister added that “Through NATEP, Nigeria can export her talents honourably, ending illegal migration and the resulting embarrassment.”

Officials from partner nations Kuwait, Oman and Norway also attended the signing ceremony, which marks a milestone in Nigeria’s economic revitalization and workforce development strategy.