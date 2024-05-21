FG seeks collaboration of private sector, int’l bodies to drive sports development

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Sports Development, FMSD in its renewed determination to develop sports has called for a fostering partnership between the government, private sector and international bodies for sports development.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Tinuke Watti made this call during the ministry’s first National Council Meeting with a theme, “Sports for National unity and Socio-economic growth” held at Old Government lodge, Enugu State.

Mrs Watti disclosed that sports have significant potential for socio-economic growth, adding that sports is a major industry with the capacity to generate employment, drive economic development and improve public health.

She also said that investment in sports infrastructure and programs can help boost the economy of the nation, enhance talents and take the youths off crime.

“To harness these benefits however, it is imperative that we adopt a holistic and inclusive approach to sports development. This includes fostering partnerships between the government, private sector, and international bodies.

“It means ensuring that our policies are geared towards inclusivity, providing opportunities for all, regardless of gender, age, or socio-economic background. It also involves leveraging technology and innovation to enhance training, performance, and fan engagement.

The Deputy governor of Enugu State, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai charged sports administrators in Nigeria to create enabling environment for young Nigerians to excel in sports.

Represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu,Ossai urged sports administrators to ensure that sports policies are inclusive to provide equal opportunities for all regardless of gender.

He said efforts should be made to see that aspiration of the youth is achieved for greatness in sports.

“We must ensure that our policies are inclusive, providing equal opportunities for all, regardless of gender, background, or ability. Let us strive to create an environment where every young person can dream, excel, and achieve greatness through sports,” he charges.

The deputy governor pointed out that challenges confronting sports development in Nigeria should be addressed to propel greater heights in sports such as infrastructure development,athletes welfare, funding mechanism among others.

“”Let us leverage our collective expertise to address the challenges facing sports sector and explore innovative solutions that will propel us to greater heights. Key areas such as infrastructure development, athlete welfare, funding mechanism, coaching standards and grassroots sports programmes require utmost attention and concerted effort,” he states.