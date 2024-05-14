FG plans new wage system on workers’ productivity

File photo: NLC protest

•Says employees on same level can earn different wages

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government yesterday hinted that formulation of an innovative wage system that would be based on employee’s productivity in the civil service was underway.

Director-General of the National Productivity Centre, NPC, Dr. Nasir Raji-Mustapha, dropped the hint in Abuja, while enlightening Nigerians on what the agency stood for and its mandate.

The DG explained that with the system, workers on the same level could earn different salaries, adding that the decision was being taken because it realised that productivity was a key factor in the growth of the country’s economy.

“We are in the process of developing a productivity-led wage system that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their efforts irrespective of their grade level. Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages,” he said.

Fielding question on whether the proposal had the support and input of organised labour, he said such a policy couldn’t be carried out without the input of organised labour.

He said: “Of course, labour as a critical stakeholder is being carried along in this exercise. As researchers, we don’t just do things without considering the recipient of the reports.