FG launches initiative to foster trust between youth, police

…says Tinubu committed to safety, security, prosperity of Nigerians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government has introduced the “Young & Secure Project,” a groundbreaking initiative aimed at building trust and strengthening collaboration between young Nigerians and the police force.

The government also assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and prosperity of every Nigerian citizen.

The project, unveiled by Ministers of State for Police Affairs and Youth Development, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande, respectively on Thursday, is aimed at empowering youth to become active participants in nation-building and ensure their safety and security.

The promoters of the initiative explained that the goal is to enhance collaboration between the youth and police towards strengthening national security.

The project elevates the role of Nigerian youth in the security architecture of the nation, empowering them to be watchguards and active participants in ensuring community safety.

Suleiman-Ibrahim described the project as a core initiative that restores trust, strengthens collaboration, and renews hope between young Nigerians and the police force.

According to her, “The Nigerian youths have spoken in a very clear manner in recent times, on the expectation of the government; we have heard your voices very loud and clear.

“We assure the Nigerian youth, that under the leadership of our esteemed President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and prosperity of every Nigerian citizen.

“We are, therefore, committed to deep reforms within the Nigeria Police Force. The goal is to see the emergence of a world-class police force that is inclusive, intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-based, that is alive to its constitutional responsibilities”, she said.

On his part, the Minister of State for Youth Development noted that the country had grappled with significant challenges in bridging the gap between its youth and law enforcement agencies.

He posited that the erosion of trust and understanding between “these vital segments of the society” underscored the urgent need for proactive and innovative solutions.

“It is within this context that the Young & Secure” initiative emerges as a critical platform to address this pressing issue and forge a new era of collaboration, respect, and mutual empowerment between our youth and law enforcement agencies”, he said.

The minister said the collaborative effort between the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Development “reflects our collective determination to address the root causes of discord and mistrust.”

He further said, “At its core, the Young & Secure program is not merely about enhancing security measures or implementing top-down directives. It is about empowering our youth to become active participants in the process of nation-building while also equipping our law enforcement officers with the necessary tools and training to serve with integrity and professionalism.”

He informed that the project comprises three main blocks including a pact that seeks to enhance civic commitment from young Nigerians, as well as government commitment to the security needs of young people; youth-focused engagement that permeates youth culture, and a transparency, accountability, and reporting platform that is technology-driven and effective in prompt reporting and resolution of issues.

He urged all stakeholders to embrace this opportunity for collaboration and dialogue.

“To be clear, our commitment extends beyond mere speeches; we will reflect the echoes of young Nigerians in concrete actions and policies aimed at empowering them to actively participate in shaping the future of our country,” Olawande declared.