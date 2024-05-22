FG interested in strengthening air transportation ties with Middle East countries – Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed Nigeria’s interest in strengthening air transportation and logistics ties with Middle East countries.

Keyamo, in an engagement with Middle East aviation leaders at the ongoing Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said Nigeria was open to investment in civil aviation and other sectors of the economy.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Keyamo, Mr Tunde Moshood, said the Minister also emphasised the importance of learning from Qatar’s success in airline operations, particularly displayed by Qatar Airways.

The statement reads, “A key proposal made by the Nigeria Aviation Minister involves encouraging Qatar Airways to patronise local catering services on its return trips to Doha from Nigeria. This initiative aligns with the principles of reciprocity outlined in the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, and aims to stimulate Nigeria’s local economy.

“Hosted at the prestigious King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, KAICC, the forum marks a pivotal moment for global aviation collaboration. At the behest of Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Aviation Minister convened on the sidelines to deepen ties between Nigeria and the Middle East in the realm of air transportation and logistics.

“As the Future Aviation Forum continues until May 22, 2024, the Minister remains committed to forging strategic partnerships that will elevate Nigeria’s aviation industry on the global stage.

“The third edition of the Future Aviation Forum, themed ‘Elevating Global Connectivity,’ underscores the importance of fostering innovation, sustainable air travel, and cultural exchange. By bringing together leaders from the aviation sector and adjacent industries, the forum serves as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and business opportunities in a dynamic economic sector.”