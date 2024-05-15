FG inaugurates 3 gas infrastructure in Delta, Imo to boost economy

The Federal Government on Wednesday inaugurated three critical gas infrastructure projects in Imo and Delta to drive the country’s gas sector.

President Bola Tinubu, while inaugurating the projects virtually, expressed delight and congratulated Nigerians for the achievements recorded within months of his administration.

Recall that the president inaugurated the ANOH-OB3 CTMS gas pipeline and ANOH gas processing plant in Assa, Ohaji /Egbema in Imo State.

Tinubu also inaugurated the expansion of the AHL gas processing plant 2 gas project in Kwale in Delta.

The projects are being undertaken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and partners in line with Tinubu’s commitment to l leverage gas to grow the economy.

According to the NNPC Ltd, the projects will add 500MMscf/d gas production capacity to the country and also increase the available gas pipeline network by 23.3 kilometres

Tinubu said: “this inauguration is highly significant to our country as it demonstrates the administration’s concerted efforts to accelerate the development of critical gas infrastructures.

“It is also geared at significantly enhancing the supply of energy to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities.

“Also, the projects are fully in line with the decade of gas initiative, and the Federal Government’s quest to grow value from the Nation’s abundant gas assets.

“While concurrently eliminating gas flaring and accelerating industrialisation,” he said.

The president said approximately 500MMscf of gas in aggregate would be supplied to the domestic market from these two Gas Processing Plants, which represented more than 25 per cent incremental growth in gas supply.

Tinubu said:”in practical terms, this is more gas to the power sector, gas-based industries and other critical segments of the economy.

” I, therefore, commend the strategic vision of the NNPC Ltd and its partners Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and Seplat Energy Plc for this laudable and value-adding projects.”

The President, while reiterating the desire of his administration to diversify from petrol and diesel, said significant progress had also been recorded in incentivising gas development through Presidential Executive Orders.

He assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to step up its coordination of other landmark projects and initiatives that would ensure the earliest realisation of gas-fueled prosperity in Nigeria.

Similarly, the president assured investors in the energy space that his government would not relent in facilitating the ease of doing business.

He said:”the theme of this commissioning -from Gas to Prosperity; Renewed Hope, must be adopted by all gas sector participants and would-be investors.

“As a clarion call to ramp up efforts to accelerate investment and developments of projects in the gas sector on a win-win basis.”

The president commended the efforts of NNPC Ltd, alongside SEEPCO and Seplat Energy on the business partnership while congratulating Nigerians on the successful implementation of the three projects

” I want to reiterate the Federal Government’s resolve to continue to provide support in deepening domestic gas utilisation.

“To increase national power generation capacity, revitalise industries and create multiple job opportunities for economic growth.

“I have the singular honour to inaugurate the expansion of the projects in line with this administration’s resolve to provide energy for Nigerians.

“I urge NNPC ltd as our national energy company of choice to continue its relentless efforts and record more successes in the energy sector for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, re-assured of the NNPC commitment to maintain energy security by continuing to execute more strategic gas projects for the benefit of Nigerians.

“The three infrastructure projects will enable additional gas processing capacity and also increase the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), thereby reducing the dependency on importation.

“Also, the projects are fully in line with the Federal Government’s quest to derive value from the Nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring and moving towards environmentally friendly energy sources.

“Nigeria is endowed with significant natural gas resources of over 209TCF of proven gas reserves, with the potential to grow to over 600TCF.

“As a commercial enterprise, these milestone projects present an opportunity to monetise our abundant natural gas resources, by expanding access to energy to support economic growth, industrialisation, and job creation,” he said.

While reiterating efforts of the corporation to drive the sector, Kyari said NNPC was deploying CNG delivery installations in its retail stations across the country.

He then appreciated the support of its various stakeholders in ensuring achievement of these projects.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekerikpe Ekpo, reiterated that the projects would enhance domestic gas availability, boost power generation and hasten industrialisation in Nigeria.

He said the administration’s effort in keeping with the climate control accord would move the nation toward achieving green energy sufficiency by 2060.

He then commended the president for his futuristic leadership and encouragement, which had helped in achieving the projects being inaugurated.