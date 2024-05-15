FG, GPFN unite to tackle Abuja’s surging insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government, in partnership with the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN), has initiated a high-level effort to tackle the escalating insecurity in Abuja.

The security situation in the nation’s capital has worsened over the past year, with a surge in crimes such as ‘One Chance’ robbery, kidnapping, and violent extremism, necessitating immediate action from stakeholders.

The initiative, themed ‘Building a Secure and Peaceful Abuja: A Collective Responsibility’, brought together key stakeholders for a high-level dialogue at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) Conference Hall on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The dialogue aimed to address the pressing issue of insecurity in the nation’s capital city and develop a unified action plan to tackle the security challenges.

Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director General/CEO of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), emphasized the need for collective responsibility.

He highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment, and social inequality.

Ochogwu said, “Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the seat of power of Nigeria, is currently grappling with a concerning escalation in insecurity. In recent times, we have witnessed an alarming escalation in security incidents in Abuja.

“This surge in insecurity is not just a statistic; it is a reality that has touched the lives of our fellow citizens, disrupted peace, and challenged our sense of safety.

“Abuja’s safety is not just a government responsibility; it is our collective responsibility. We must look at the root causes of insecurity and address them holistically.”

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Country Director of the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN), stressed the importance of community engagement.

He emphasized the need for inclusivity and empowerment of community leaders to become agents of change.

“Sustainable peace cannot be achieved through a top-down approach but through the active participation of all sections of society. We need to empower our community leaders to take ownership of peacebuilding initiatives,” Hayab said.

The Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, emphasized that security is everybody’s business and called for a return to the basics, including providing for children’s education and employment to prevent crime.

His words: “Security is everybody’s business. Before now Abuja is not the way we are finding it now. This culture of insecurity in Abuja is alien to us. We never thought that it will be as bad as the way it is now.

“There is no way we can solve this problem with going to the basics which is that we have to look after children and train them and provide what they will do in terms of employment and other things that can keep them from thinking about crime.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, urged citizens to assist security agencies with intelligence gathering and information sharing to combat insecurity.

“Citizens should be able to help security agencies with intelligence gathering and information because we cannot be everywhere at all times. Once community leaders get information, they should not relent in letting us know on time so that we can easily work on it,” Egbetokun urged.

Other speakers, including the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, and representatives of the FCT traditional leaders council, decried the security situation in Abuja as a pressing concern that requires immediate attention and collective action.

They lauded the high-level dialogue as a step towards addressing the issue and enduringly the safety and security of residents and visitors alike.