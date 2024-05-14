FG asks Air France-KLM to lower ticket prices for Nigerian

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has urged Air France-KLM to release its lower-priced ticket to Nigerian travellers, saying it would ensure fairness in ticketing.

Keyamo also expressed his administration’s open-door policy and desire to collaborate with airlines to enhance travel accessibility and affordability for Nigerians.

He spoke during a visit paid to him by France-KLM’s Country Manager, Christine Quantin; Key Account Manager, Commercial Division; Antonia Umunna and Deputy Station Manager, Damilola Ogunseye.

Vanguard recalls that over 26 months ago, foreign airlines, including Air France-KLM, blocked their low-priced tickets on Nigerian routes after ticket revenue running to hundreds of millions of dollars became trapped in Nigeria.

In March, the airlines began to unblock their low-priced fares when the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, completed the payment of about $7bn backlog, which includes over $700m unremitted ticket revenue.

At the meeting, however, Air France-KLM expressed excitement over the intervention and successful facilitation of fund repatriation by Keyamo, saying it speaks to his desire to overcome challenges in the country’s aviation sector.

Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Keyamo, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said they also hailed Keyamo’s leadership in fostering a smoother relationship between their team and aviation regulatory agencies in Nigeria.

“During the meeting, Air France-KLM expressed appreciation for the improved facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, particularly acknowledging the enhanced experience at Wing E, the statement said.

They also extended gratitude for the Minister’s leadership in fostering a smoother relationship between their team and various aviation regulatory agencies.

“Highlighting their commitment to innovation and service excellence, Air France-KLM announced the launch of their new Airbus A330/A350 aircraft, emphasising their dedication to deploying modern and improved aircraft services on routes within Nigeria. This initiative aligns with their overarching goal of providing Nigerian travellers with a superior journey experience.”