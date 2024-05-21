FG approves 30 days extension for PEBEC Regulatory Reform Accelerator

By Ezra Ukanwa

Federal Government has approved by 30 days the extension of Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)’s the 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan which commenced on February 20, 2024.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC and Investment, disclosed this in a statement, while announcing the successful conclusion of the tracking day 90 of the 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan by the PEBEC Secretariat.

According to Dr. Oduwole, the PEBEC Secretariat worked with 38 priority Ministry, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to deliver impactful reforms on eight key indicators, resulting in measurable institutionalisation of reforms.

“So far, the most progress has been recorded on Transparency Reforms, Port Operations, and AgroExport Reforms.

“Other indicators include Review and Update on Service Level Agreements, Efficiency Reforms, Entry & Exit (Airport) Reforms, and Manufacturing for Export Reforms” she stated.

The PEBEC boss informed MDAs that based on the increased performance of MDAs over the last two weeks, His Excellency, Vice President Kassim Shettima GCON, the PEBEC Chair, has granted a 30-day extension of the accelerator, which will culminate in a PEBEC Townhall meeting with all relevant MDAs to be hosted by the Vice President.

As a result, she noted the need for more urgency by the MDAs to deliver outstanding reforms within the extension period, thus, further impacting productivity and competitiveness, and supporting the economic goals of this Administration.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) mandate is a top priority of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in line with the 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda of this Administration. The 3rd cohort of the Council was inaugurated on November 16, 2023, with members from all arms and levels of government.